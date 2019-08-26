Conservative Latina Rises From The Heartland To Take On Ocasio-Cortez In Congress

A 26-year-old conservative Latina from America’s heartland announced last week that she is running for Congress to take on the far-left and to lead a new generation of Republicans that will be relentless and uncompromising in protecting the freedoms guaranteed to Americans in the U.S. Constitution.

Some may say I don’t fit the mold, but I’m a product of the American Dream. Today we see that Dream under attack from the divisive far-left. I’m running for Congress to defend the promise of the American Dream. Join me today ➡️ https://t.co/Gwp1E58Kwg This is #ourfutureourfight pic.twitter.com/FkM6SeDDQI — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) August 22, 2019

Catalina Lauf, from Wood­stock, Illinois, is a former Trump administration adviser who is running against Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. If elected, Lauf will be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, breaking the record set by socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018.

Lauf, who gave an interview to The Daily Wire about her candidacy, announced her run last week in a campaign ad that took aim at the identity politics pushed by media and the Democratic Party.

“My father is a small business owner who worked hard all of his life providing for his family,” Lauf says in the video. “My mother is a legal immigrant from Guatemala who worked hard to escape poverty, corruption, and war to find freedom and opportunity here in the United States of America.” – READ MORE