Anthony Scaramucci in Hamptons for Joe Biden Campaign Event

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director-turned-anti-Trump CNN critic, appeared Saturday at a campaign event for former vice president Joe Biden in the posh Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

The Washington Examiner reported:

President Trump’s wayward former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared at a Southampton, New York, campaign stop where Joe Biden addressed well-heeled Democrats.

But he claimed his presence at the Blue Dream Gala, hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, should not be taken for support of the former vice president and 2020 Democratic front-runner.

"I'm a registered Republican. I haven't switched my support to Vice President Biden, but I will be working to find a nominee to challenge Donald Trump because he's lost his mind and we've got to get someone here before we lose the election 2020," Scaramucci told the Washington Examiner.