Conservative Group Just Filed a Formal DOJ Complaint Against Bernie Sanders

The Project Veritas Action Fund, a group founded by James O’Keefe to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct,” has asked for the US Department of Justice to investigate Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign for conspiracy to “defraud the U.S. government” and allow “foreign national interference with U.S. elections.”

The group accuses the Sanders campaign of conspiring with 13 Australian nationals and the Australian Labor Party. Project Veritas Action Fund’s legal counsel Benjamin Barr compared the accusations with the Russian collusion scandal and writes:

Given the unusual breadth and depth of likely foreign involvement in America’s 2016 presidential election, we request a thorough criminal investigation of the matters described herein.

The request for an investigation comes on the heels of the Sanders campaign agreeing to pay a penalty of $14,500 to the Federal Election Commission after accepting foreign contributions. – READ MORE

