Steyn Blasts Farrakhan: ‘It’s Embarrassing That This Nut Is a Power Broker in the Democrat Party’ (VIDEO)

Mark Steyn said it’s “appalling” and “embarrassing” that some Democrat lawmakers have refused to disavow a “lunatic” like Louis Farrakhan.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Farrakhan, the leader of the controversial Nation of Islam, said in a recent speech, “White folks are going down and Satan is going down. And, Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up — your world is through.”

Democrat Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee of California, Gregory Meeks of New York, Danny Davis of Illinois, Andre Carson of Indiana, Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Al Green of Texas have all reportedly attended one of Farrakhan’s events. Previously, a 13-year-old photo surfaced showing Farrakhan and former President Barack Obama smiling together. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1