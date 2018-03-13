True Pundit

Conor Lamb vs. Rick Saccone live results: Pennsylvania 18 special election

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb are facing off in the Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District special election Tuesday night, as the GOP looks to defend a district Mr. Trump won by 20 points.

The race is a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball report, and the closeness of the race prompted a visit from President Trump on Saturday. Republicans hoped the president’s appearance would help turn out the vote. – READ MORE

