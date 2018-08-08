Congressman Arrested by FBI for Insider Trading

Rep. Chris Collins (R., N.Y.) was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and indicted on charges related to securities fraud.

“Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been arrested and indicted on charges tied to securities fraud. He surrendered himself to the FBI this morning,” NBC news reporter Tom Winter tweeted. He added that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District will give a press conference on the arrest at noon.

The Department of Justice released a statement that said the indictment is related to an Australian biotechnology company, Innate Immunotherapeutics. Collins served on the company’s board of directors.

The congressman’s son and his son’s father-in-law have also been indicted on charges related to insider trading.

“Rep. Chris Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’s fiancée, have been charged with insider trading relating to securities of an Australian biotechnology company,” ABC News reported.

Attorneys for NY GOP @RepChrisCollins say they are confident he will be “completely vindicated and exonerated” and Collins will say more later today pic.twitter.com/ZGVOJLYc1g — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) August 8, 2018

