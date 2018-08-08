    True Pundit

    US Senate Intelligence Committee Calls Julian Assange to testify; Assange Considering

    “US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor Julian Assange to testify.

    Letter delivered via US embassy in London.

    WikiLeaks’ legal team say they are “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard” — Wikileaks

