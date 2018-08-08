US Senate Intelligence Committee Calls Julian Assange to testify; Assange Considering

“US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor Julian Assange to testify.

Letter delivered via US embassy in London.

WikiLeaks’ legal team say they are “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard” — Wikileaks

BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/gQIUstbGbq — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018

