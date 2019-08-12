CONFUSION: Biden refers to Theresa May as ‘Margaret Thatcher’ — AGAIN!

Joe Biden’s confusion continues.

For at least the second time, he referred to former British Prime Minister Theresa May as “Margaret Thatcher.”

Here’s the Biden quote from tonight. He was talking about international reaction to Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville white supremacist rallies. He caught himself before fully saying “Thatcher,” saying “excuse me,” but didn’t replace it with another name. pic.twitter.com/wqbFgITNiy — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 9, 2019

“And words that stunned the nation, and I would argue — I know — shocked the world. International leaders poke about it. You had people like Margaret Tha– excuse me. You had people like the former chairman and the leader of the party in the — in Germany.”

CNN reporter Daniel Dale notes Biden “caught himself before fully saying ‘Thatcher,’ saying ‘excuse me,’ but didn’t replace it with another name.” – READ MORE