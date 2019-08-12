“Heads Must Roll”: Outrage Grows Over Epstein’s Mysterious Suicide

It’s been a day since the sudden, yet somehow unsurprising news of millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent ‘suicide’ in a Manhattan jail cell after reportedly being taken off suicide watch, and people are demanding to know exactly how this happened amid conflicting reports.

According to the New York Post, “Epstein had inexplicably been taken off suicide watch despite an incident three weeks ago when he was found sprawled on the floor of his cell, nearly unconscious, and with injuries to his neck,” adding “He was being housed in the jail’s high-security Special Housing Unit, in which high-profile or dangerous detainees are kept separate from the general population.”

At MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes — but overnight, that procedure was not followed, a source told Reuters. Prisoners on suicide watch get checked every 15 minutes. Former US Attorney Preet Bharara tweeted that he was “dumbfounded” by Epstein’s death. “There should be — and almost certainly is — video of Epstein’s suicide at MCC,” he said. “One hopes it is complete, conclusive, and secured.” –New York Post

As we noted on Saturday, Attorney General William Barr is appalled by Epstein’s death – ordering the DOJ’s Inspector General to investigate.

Epstein’s death comes less than a day after the release of a trove of documents naming high-profile individuals named in a 2015 lawsuit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Epstein’s ‘Madam’ – Ghislaine Maxwell, who says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile’s many residences.

Guiffre claims in the filing that she was forced to sleep with several high-profile individuals, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, former Sen. George Mitchell (D-ME), Democratic New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, longtime MIT professor Marvin Minsky, and investment banker Glenn Dubin. All have denied the accusations.