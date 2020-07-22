Communist China Is Preparing Its Military To Overtake Taiwan, Top Taiwanese Official Warns

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on Wednesday that communist China was readying its military to overtake Taiwan, which is located approximately 100 miles to the east of China’s shores.

“Looking on the long-term trend, China appears to be gradually stepping up its military preparedness, especially in air or on the waters near Taiwan,” Wu told reporters, according to Reuters. “What China is doing now is continuing to ramp up preparedness to solve the Taiwan issue. The threat is on the rise.”

Wu said that Chinese military aircraft invaded Taiwan’s airspace “almost every day” last month and were “much more frequent” than what Taiwan had initially told the media and that China also “simulated” several military attacks on Taiwan.

The warning out of Taiwan comes as tensions between China and India have rapidly escalated following a deadly clash on the border in which dozens of soldiers on both sides were reportedly killed. – READ MORE

