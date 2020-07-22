‘Obey’ appears in Kentucky skies just days after Democratic governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate

A skywriter drew the word “obey” above a pair of Kentucky cities, WLEX-TV reported — and the stunt took place just days after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

WLEX said “obey” appeared above Lexington and Frankfort last Tuesday, and many viewers contacted the station about what they witnessed. Naturally many photos and videos of the skywriting were taken.

The station noted that the “obey” skywriting recalls the 1980s movie “They Live” about a totalitarian society.

Roger Chui of Lexington told WLEX he saw the “obey” message in the sky, hopped on flightaware.com, tracked the flight pattern, and learned the plane spent about an hour in the air over Lexington and Frankfort before returning to Danville.

WLEX said it tracked the plane that performed the skywriting to “Ghostwriter Airshows” of Boyle County.

The pilot — who didn’t want to be identified and said he’d been bombarded with calls about the stunt — told the station he was hired to write “obey” in the sky above the two cities but wouldn’t disclose the name of his client or how much the job cost.

“You figure if someone wants to get a message out at that scale the next thing they would want to do is talk to the media,” Chui added to WLEX. “I mean they already have everyone’s attention.” – READ MORE

