Comey Demands Apology Despite DOJ Watchdog Revealing He Violated FBI Policies

Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology following the Justice Department’s inspector general report revealing he did violate FBI policies.

The DOJ inspector general released a report on Comey’s handling of the Russia probe – which ultimately found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy – and concluded he violated FBI policies by leaking 2017 memos from his conversations with President Trump. The report said Comey set a “dangerous example” and acknowledged his actions were rooted in achieving “a personally desired outcome.”

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

“However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report states.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement” – READ MORE