Comey Demands Apology Despite DOJ Watchdog Revealing He Violated FBI Policies

Share:

Former FBI Director James Comey demanded an apology following the Justice Department’s inspector general report revealing he did violate FBI policies.

The DOJ inspector general released a report on Comey’s handling of the Russia probe – which ultimately found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy – and concluded he violated FBI policies by leaking 2017 memos from his conversations with President Trump. The report said Comey set a “dangerous example” and acknowledged his actions were rooted in achieving “a personally desired outcome.”

“However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report states.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply