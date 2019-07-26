Comedian D.L. Hughley says devil worshippers better than Trump supporters

Comedian D.L. Hughley doesn’t shy away from criticizing President Trump and his backers.

The actor, who hosts “The D.L. Hughley Show” on the TV One network, went on a rant on Tuesday night about how he could never be friends with a “staunch” person who supported Trump.

“Hell no,” he said, then went on to call them “morally vacant,” “self-centered,” finally comparing them to devil worshippers.

Hughley said that “you could worship the devil and be a better human being than if you worshiped Donald Trump.” He then told his audience to “look up the tenets of the Church of Satan… and then go to a Trump rally and you’ll feel safer around Beelzebub than this dude.”

Throughout the panel discussion, the group debated if a person could still be considered "good" and also be a Trump supporter. Co-host Jasmine Sanders said, "I don't think you can do that. That's like saying 'I'm going to eat a burnt piece of toast but scrape the burnt off.' It still tastes burnt."