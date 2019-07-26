Dems pursue ‘impeachment investigation’ with bid for grand jury info, insist Mueller delivered

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said Friday they are proceeding with what they called an “impeachment investigation,” as they insisted former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered damning testimony against President Trump in this week’s hearing despite concerns from many on the left that his appearance was faltering and broke little new ground.

As a major next step, Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and the committee filed a petition in court on Friday to obtain grand jury materials from the former special counsel’s investigation.

DOJ’S RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW FOCUSING ON ‘SMOKING GUN’ TAPES OF MEETING WITH TRUMP AIDE: SOURCES

Nadler called the grand jury materials “critically important” for their investigation. In the petition, Democrats on the committee noted that because Justice Department policies do not allow the prosecution of a sitting president, the House of Representatives is “the only institution of the federal government” that can hold Trump accountable.

“The House must have access to all evidence,” Nadler said. “We are exercising our constitutional authority. We are continuing the investigation of President Trump’s malfeasances, and we will do and consider what we have to consider including whether we should recommend Articles of Impeachment to the House. We may, we may not. It remains to be seen.” – READ MORE