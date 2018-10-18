Colorado Sentences Man to 6 Months for Sexually Molesting Dog, Animal to be Euthanized

A Colorado Man Has Been Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Having Sex With A Dog, But The Dog Essentially Got The Death Penalty As Authorities Have Determined To Euthanize The Animal.

Frederick Manzanares, 51, of Aurora, Colorado, will serve six months in the Arapahoe County Jail and will receive two years of probation for engaging in sex acts with his dog and his girlfriend, according to Fox 31.

“Manzanares pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in September,” Fox reported.

Animal control officers reported that the couple’s dog, an Akita mix named Bubba, was so mistreated that it became overly aggressive. Officials determined that the dog was not safe for adoption and therefore it will be euthanized. – READ MORE