WATCH: Desperate Beto Tries To Channel Trump. Calls Cruz ‘Lyin’ Ted.’

On Tuesday night as he debated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), desperate Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has seen Cruz open a significant lead over him in recent polls, tried to emulate President Trump circa 2016, calling Cruz “Lyin’ Ted.”

"Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you," says Beto O'Rourke "It's why the president called him Lyin' Ted, and it's why the nickname stuck." #TexasDebatehttps://t.co/zx11ahFiDT pic.twitter.com/UrneUP0TTr — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 17, 2018

O'Rourke, who has his own problems telling the truth, stated, "Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you. He's going to make up positions and votes that I've never held or that I've never taken. It's why the president called him 'Lyin' Ted' and it's why the nickname stuck. Because it's true."