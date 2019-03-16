Colin Kaepernick looking to get back in NFL after settling grievance—and a QB vacancy just opened

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly ready to get back in the NFL now that he has settled his grievance against the league that claimed he had been blackballed for protesting the national anthem.

Kaepernick has not played professional football since 2016, but a source close to the former quarterback said he’s ready to go if called upon. The Miami Dolphins traded their starting quarterback Friday, creating a vacancy Kaepernick could potentially fill.

“Yes, he’s training hard and ready to play,” the source told CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora on Friday when asked about the Dolphins.

Reached out to source close to @Kaepernick7 and asked if he was interested in filling Miami QB vacancy. Was told “yes, he’s training hard and ready to play” could get interesting — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 15, 2019

What’s the situation?



The Miami Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. They also failed to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who chose to remain with the New Orleans Saints.