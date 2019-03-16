Bill Maher tears into Democrats for dodging Fox News: ‘How very Trump of you’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher had words for Democrats on his show “Real Time” on Friday: “Grow a pair.”

The subject of his critique was the Democratic National Committee announcing their intent to exclude Fox News from hosting or moderating any of the party’s primary debates. Maher, a Democrat with a tendency to step outside liberal orthodoxy from time to time, thinks it’s a ridiculous decision, and he explained why.

“You want to be in the big leagues but you refuse to ever play an away game?” he rhetorically asked.

He really dug the knife in when he made the comparison Democrats tolerate the least. – READ MORE