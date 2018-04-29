True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Colbert on Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict: Donald Trump Is ‘Still at Large’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Thursday on CBS”s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert quipped while comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault “there are still plenty still at large.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Colbert on Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict: Donald Trump Is ‘Still at Large’ | Breitbart
Colbert on Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict: Donald Trump Is ‘Still at Large’ | Breitbart

Thursday on CBS"s "The Late Show," host Stephen Colbert quipped while comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault "there are still plenty still at large." Colbert said, "The big story is that, in his retrial today, Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault. You know, in the -…

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: