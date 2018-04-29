Trump Dares Dems: Don’t Fund Wall, ‘We’ll Close Down The Country’ (VIDEO)

TRUMP “But to protect our families we must secure our borders. The good thing about the caravan. People are watching. People are watching. You watch how horrible — They are coming in from Honduras. They are coming in from other places. They are taking this long trek up Mexico. We want Mexico to help us and we have to demand it. But Mexico is going to help us. But there are hundreds of people out of maybe 2,000.

“And our laws are so corrupt and stupid, I call them the dumbest immigration laws on Earth. If a person puts their foot over the line, we have to take them into our country. We have to register them. We then have to ask them a couple questions. Lawyers are telling them what to say, how unsafe they are. And once they say that we have to let them go to come back to court in like a year. Only one problem, they don’t come back. Welcome to the United States. This is the law. We have at the border the greatest people, the border patrol, the I.C.E. Agents. These are great people. These are great people. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1