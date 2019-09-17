Cokie Roberts, veteran journalist, political commentator and author, dead at 75

Cokie Roberts, the veteran journalist, political commentator and author, died Tuesday morning, ABC News announced, citing her family. She was 75.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement.

Roberts died from complications of breast cancer, according to her family.

Roberts worked in television for over 40 years and was a frequent contributor to “This Week” with David Brinkley. She also served as ABC’s chief congressional analyst, anchored “This Week” alongside Sam Donaldson from 1996-2002 and started her career with high-profile jobs at NPR and CBS News.

ABC News broke into programming Tuesday morning to inform viewers of Roberts’ death.

ABC News president James Goldston sent a note to staffers Tuesday announcing that Roberts passed away, calling her a “true pioneer for women in journalism.” – read more