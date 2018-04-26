Cohen to plead the Fifth in Stormy Daniels lawsuit

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, plans to assert his Fifth Amendment rights in the lawsuit filed against him by adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

“Based on the advice of counsel, I will assert my 5th amendment rights in connection with all proceeding in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Cohen said in a court filing Wednesday.

Cohen said the FBI raids earlier this month on his residence, office and hotel room — and the ongoing criminal probe they represent — are behind the decision not to offer testimony in the California lawsuit.

The raids sought documents related to Daniels, among other matters. Cohen is reportedly under investigation for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations. – READ MORE

