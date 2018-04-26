Ted Cruz: Use Antitrust Laws to Break ‘Massive Power’ of Tech Lords to ‘Subvert Our Democratic Process’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-tx) Recommended Using antitrust Laws To Curb The “massive Power” Of Facebook And Other Technology Companies During A Tuesday Interview With Siriusxm Hosts Rebecca Mansour And Joel Pollak On Breitbart News Tonight.

Pollak asked Cruz about possible solutions to “censorship of conservatives” on Facebook and across the broader internet landscape.

Cruz described technology companies’ growing control over the flow of information as a threat to democratic processes. He said, “I think, number one, the growing power of tech to censor speech is a profound threat. We’re seeing now some two-thirds of Americans are getting their news through social media, and these tech companies are hard-left. They are are partisan Democrats, and what we’re seeing is they’re amplifying the views they agree with, those of liberal Democrats, and they are suppressing the views of conservatives. They are blocking conservatives.” – READ MORE

