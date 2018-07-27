Cohen says he won’t be a ‘punching bag’ for Trump anymore

President Trump‘s former longtime attorney Michael Cohen resents the president’s use of him as a “punching bag” and has hit a “reset button” on his relationship with both the president and the media, his attorney said Wednesday.

“He had to hit a reset button,” Lanny Davis, who is representing Cohen as he defends himself from an investigation into possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations, told The Washington Post. Davis is a columnist for The Hill.

“He had to say he respected the FBI. He had to say he believed the intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the election,” he continued. “He had to describe the Trump Tower meeting as extremely poor judgment at best. And, ultimately, he said, ‘I’m not going to be a punching bag anymore,’ which he had been when he said, ‘I’ll take a bullet.’ ”

Investigators uncovered more than 100 recordings made by Cohen, including one obtained by CNN that contained a conversation between the two men detailing payments to an ex-Playboy model who claims an affair with the president. – READ MORE

