Cohen doubles down on claim he’s never been to Prague after Mueller report

President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Saturday responded to a report that special counsel Robert Mueller has evidence that Cohen went to Prague during the 2016 election, slamming it as “bad reporting.”

“Bad reporting, bad information and bad story,” Cohen tweeted, calling out the reporter behind the story by name.

“No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague. I was in LA with my son. Proven!”

Bad reporting, bad information and bad story by same reporter Peter Stone @McClatchyDC. No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague. I was in LA with my son. Proven! https://t.co/ra7nwjUA0X — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 14, 2018

McClatchy reported Friday that Mueller has evidence that Cohen traveled to Prague in the summer of 2016, a claim first made in the so-called Steele dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. – READ MORE

