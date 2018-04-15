Samantha Power ‘fearful’ Trump administration ‘has no strategy besides tweeting and bombing’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power applauded President Trump and U.S. allies for making an “appropriate” response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria by striking military targets, but denounced the administration for lacking a cohesive diplomatic strategy abroad beyond “tweeting and bombing.”

She began a string of tweets early Saturday citing the “case” for opposing the strike.

“Trump is anti-Muslim, deceitful, trigger-happy; he lacks a Syria plan & any seeming regard for international or domestic law,” Power said, adding, “But pls share views on what US *should* do to deter CW massacres?”

I see the case for opposing US strikes In #Syria. Trump is anti-Muslim, deceitful, trigger-happy; he lacks a Syria plan & any seeming regard for international or domestic law. But pls share views on what US *should* do to deter CW massacres? — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

1/6 Thread: a few preliminary thoughts tonight: US, FR, UK military strikes in #Syria are an appropriate response to the monstrous, repeated use of CW by the Assad regime against civilians. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

2/6 More unilateral US sanctions wd not deter #Assad. Russia — which vetoed even the renewal of the UN-OPCW investigation mechanism, knowing it told the truth — would never allow any meaningful response through the #UNSC. Russia has never admitted a single regime use. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

3/6 At one point some hoped that Iran — its own soldiers once gassed by Iraq — might press #Assad to cease CW use. But now, years into Assad’s serial use, Iran & Russia are completely complicit in Assad’s “win at any cost, win with any weapon” strategy. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

4/6 But now what? General Mattis, Chairman Dunford & the US military do their jobs brilliantly. But can anyone on earth define US policy toward Syria? Since Trump took office, there hasn’t been a single serious, sustained diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the war. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

5/6 And what is current US policy re Russia? The Russian ambass in Wash is shunned, unable even to secure meetings. But we need channels & we need objectives. For nights like tonight — & nights for the rest of time — the US needs a Russia strategy. Mixed msgs are disastrous. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

6/6 So where does that leave us? Wondering how history wd be diff if Cameron had done in 2013 as May has done; appreciating why Trump struck on behalf of CW ban, which has to matter; & fearful that the Trump admin has no strategy besides tweeting&bombing. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

Next came a six-tweet list of “preliminary thoughts” from Power, who served as the ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1