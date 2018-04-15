True Pundit

Samantha Power ‘fearful’ Trump administration ‘has no strategy besides tweeting and bombing’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power applauded President Trump and U.S. allies for making an “appropriate” response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria by striking military targets, but denounced the administration for lacking a cohesive diplomatic strategy abroad beyond “tweeting and bombing.”

She began a string of tweets early Saturday citing the “case” for opposing the strike.

“Trump is anti-Muslim, deceitful, trigger-happy; he lacks a Syria plan & any seeming regard for international or domestic law,” Power said, adding, “But pls share views on what US *should* do to deter CW massacres?”

Next came a six-tweet list of “preliminary thoughts” from Power, who served as the ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. – READ MORE

Samantha Power 'fearful' Trump administration 'has no strategy besides tweeting and bombing'




