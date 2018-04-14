Coffee Shop Attacked, Vandalized, Closed After Posting Happy Sign Libs Didn’t Like

Vandals smashed a window. The words “white coffee” were spray painted in a cruel joke on the building’s exterior.

And a coffee shop that had been doing business in Denver for three years without any problem suddenly found itself a target — and apologizing — for making its neighborhood a better place.

The reason the shop known as Ink! Coffee was in liberal crosshairs was that it committed the sin of “gentrification” — and maybe the bigger sin of being proud of it — two sins that are apparently unforgiveable to the modern liberal.

yo @inkcoffee we are not cool with this sign on 29th and Larimer. Bad decision. Bad design. BAD. W.T.F. pic.twitter.com/81UkXfM9kh — La Suprema Pistola (@theperfectRu) November 22, 2017

The confrontation that closed Denver’s Ink! Coffee for a week took place in November in an area of the city called Five Points, which was once largely black, according to The Associated Press, but has “become one of Denver’s trendiest neighborhoods filled with breweries, restaurants and apartments.” – READ MORE

