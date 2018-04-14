James Woods Posts Footage of Kimmel Degrading Woman While She’s Not Looking (VIDEO)

In a tweet published this week, Woods resurrected a years-old video of Kimmel from “The Man Show,” in which the liberal host could be seen simulating sexual contact with an apparently oblivious woman.

Jimmy Kimmel doing his best Al Franken imitation… # pic.twitter.com/ppkb1Tmq5E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 11, 2018

To call the images “obscene” would be an understatement.

First, Kimmel pantomimes grabbing the woman’s buttocks with both hands. Then, he simulates performing oral sex on her before finally moving to mock penetration.

All around, it’s the kind of performance Harvey Weinstein would have been proud of. – READ MORE

