CNN’s Toobin: ‘Almost unrecognizable’ Manafort ‘in danger of losing his life’ in prison

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that Paul Manafort was “almost unrecognizable” in a recent court appearance, adding that the former Trump campaign chairman “is really, really in danger of losing his life” in prison.

“I saw Paul Manafort in court the other day,” Toobin told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. “This is a man who looks like he’s dying. He is walking with a cane. He looks disoriented. He has declined so precipitously in prison that when you realize he has now lost his cooperation agreement and the chance for a lower sentence and he’s facing an entirely separate prison sentence in the Virginia case, a 70-year-old man is looking like he may die in prison, and it is just a profound thing to think about.”

“Apparently he’s using a wheelchair a lot of the time,” Toobin later added. “Prison is rough for anybody. Yes, he did wrong and he did wrong over and over again. But, I mean, this man is really, really in danger of losing his life.”

The observation came after a judge ruled on Wednesday that Manafort “intentionally” lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in violation of a plea deal made with prosecutors. – READ MORE