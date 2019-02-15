WaPo Headline Dings Trump For Installing Golf Simulator. There’s More To The Story.

Honestly, the whole story is a big “who cares,” but leave it to the left-wing media to produce a headline and social media post that makes things seem more sinister than they are.

Wednesday afternoon, The Washington Post wrote an article titled “President Trump installed a room-sized golf simulator at White House.”

Whoa, what? How dare he change the White House and install a game to ignore doing presidential things (even though so many at the Post and others hate when he does those presidential things).

Except, this wasn’t much of a story at all. Trump’s room-sized “golf simulator” simply replaced a cheaper model installed by President Barack Obama. And the system — which cost $50,000 — was paid for personally by Trump. Oh, and he hasn’t even used it since it was installed.

Nevertheless, the Post spent the rest of the article talking about Trump playing golf. This is definitely okay, since Trump and Republicans constantly complained about Obama playing golf after Democrats mocked President George W. Bush for playing golf. Bush gave up the game shortly into his presidency, which obviously meant nothing to the Left.