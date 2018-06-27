True Pundit

CNN’s Symone Sanders: ‘Folks Calling for Civility Might Need to Check Privilege’ (VIDEO)

CNN political contributor Symone Sanders told The Lead’s Jake Tapper Monday that those calling for civility as Trump administrations officials are confronted over child migrants being separated from their families at the Southern border “might need to check their privilege.”

SYMONE SANDERS: “Absolutely, They’re using the bully pulpit and I think Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks she’s Rosa Parks in this situation and she’s absolutely not. Look, I definitely don’t want anyone coming up to me and putting me out the Shake Shack. I just want to get my burger, my fries, and peace. But, there is something to be said about the folks calling for civility might need to check their privilege. Where is the civility in the press briefing room, Jake? Where is the civility at the border for these children? READ MORE

