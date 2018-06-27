UMass Amherst Eliminates Anti-First Amendment Policy After Students Bring Lawsuit

The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Monday evening that they are reversing their “free speech zone” policy.

According to a statement released by Alliance Defending Freedom, the organization representing the students suing the university, the Board of Trustees changed its policies that heavily restricted students’ right to free speech. This policy forbid students from holding speeches and rallies anywhere other than the west side of the Student Union between noon and 1 p.m. every day. The zone where students were allowed to practice their first amendment rights makes up less than 1% of campus.

The lawsuit was brought in January, but Nicholas Consolini, the president of the Young Americans for Liberty chapter, dismissed the lawsuit after the Board of Trustees reversed the policy.

“This is a great win for the First Amendment,” Consolini told The Daily Wire. “Universities are meant to be the free marketplace of ideas.”

Consolini claimed he brought the lawsuit with his chapter because he didn’t think it was right for a public university to restrict the speech of students.

“Under the policy we challenged, if I wanted to host a speaker or a rally on campus (even a rally for free speech), I could be sanctioned if it wasn’t during the permissible times or in the small speech zone.” Consolini added. “That’s not a free marketplace; it’s first amendment failure.” – READ MORE

