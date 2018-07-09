True Pundit

CNN’s Stelter blasts Trump-Hannity relationship: ‘Let’s just underscore how weird this is’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
CNN host Brian Stelter offered a scathing assessment of President Trump‘s close relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Sunday, describing a relationship that he said is both highly unprecedented and “weird.”

“When Hannity’s off the air he gossips with Trump and gives advice about who to hire,” Stelter said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “So let’s just underscore how weird this is. No TV host has ever had this kind of relationship with a U.S. president before.”

Stelter then broadened his criticism to include Fox News as a whole, saying that the conservative network’s support for Trump signals a sort of “merger between a culture-war TV station and a culture-war president.” – READ MORE

CNN’s Brian Stelter unintentionally legitimized President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media’s credibility when he claimed during a panel discussion that the president was “poisoning the American people” and that the American people have been “infected by the poison.”

Stelter, who made the comments while speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week, said, “President Trump is poisoning the American people, a subset of the American people that have been infected by the poison, it is getting worse every day and we’re going to reckon with the consequences for decades.” – READ MORE

