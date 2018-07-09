Report: Trump ‘All but Ruled Out’ Kethledge After Conservative Criticism on Immigration

President Trump has “all but ruled out” Judge Raymond Kethledge from his shortlist of candidates to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, a report reveals.

A new report from the New York Times claims that Kethledge is one of four judges being considered by Trump to nominate to the Supreme Court that has been ruled out.

The report states: The only judge among the four whom the president appears to have all but ruled out is Raymond M. Kethledge. People close to the process said the president had found him likable but comparatively dull. And some conservatives, whose support has guided Mr. Trump’s thinking about the courts, have voiced concern about Judge Kethledge on issues like immigration.

Sources close to Breitbart News confirmed that Trump heard criticism from conservatives over Kethledge’s shaky record on immigration. As Breitbart News reported, in one case back in 2013, Kethledge sided with an illegal alien who had overstayed their visa and spent 10 years in the U.S. illegally trying to obtain an employment visa. – READ MORE

Just one day before President Trump is set to announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy in a primetime address from the White House, a top Democratic senator suggested that stopping the nominee is more important than the upcoming midterm elections.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., acknowledged that so-called red-state Democrats may be tempted to vote for Trump’s selection out of political necessity, but urged his colleagues Sunday to consider more than their political careers.

“Beyond the procedure, beyond the gamesmanship, it is a life-and-death important decision to be made by this court on so many issues,” the Senate minority whip said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The men and women that I work with on the Democratic side really take this seriously,” he added, after host Chuck Todd raised the possibility that Democrats could lose their bid to retake the Senate by opposing the nominee. “They understand it’s an historic decision. It’s about more than the next election. It’s about what future the United States of America is going to chart.”

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called the situation a veritable “nightmare” for Democrats hanging onto their vulnerable seats in states that largely support Trump.

Those Democrats — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, and Indiana’s Joe Donnelly — must choose between alienating their constituents, or trying to halt a conservative nominee who may ultimately prove unstoppable anyway because of the GOP’s slim Senate majority. – READ MORE

