CNN’s Sally Kohn Loses Her Mind Over ‘USA’ Chant

Things were getting a little too patriotic for Democrats’ comfort during President Donald Trump’s widely popular State of the Union address on Tuesday night. When chants of “USA” erupted in the House chamber, Democratic lawmakers were visibly uncomfortable, many quickly looking for the exit when the speech was completed.

And there were plenty of leftist hot-takes on Twitter, too, over the chant. CNN’s Sally Kohn, for instance, made her extreme discomfort with the “fear mongering” tactic known, while laughably underscoring how patriotic she is.

I am a patriot and I love my country but the way people have been chanting "USA" lately, especially in response to nationalist hate mongering, sends chills down my spine. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018

"I am a patriot and I love my country," wrote Kohn, "but the way people have been chanting 'USA' lately, especially in response to nationalist hate mongering, sends chills down my spine."

We have a bipartisan standing ovation — and a lot of “USA!” chants. https://t.co/00Kmhu7ges — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 31, 2018

Luis Gutierrez, the illegal alien-loving congressman from Illinois, appeared to be triggered during President Trump’s soaring rhetoric during the State of the Union address and fled the House chamber. (AMERICAN MIRROR)