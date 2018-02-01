True Pundit

Shooting reported on campus of Belmont High School/Sal Castro Middle School in California

Two students were possibly shot in a classroom in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

He did not disclose the name of the school, but both Belmont High School and Sal Castro Middle School have addresses corresponding to that street.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students may have been shot in a classroom, and that the victims are being treated by paramedics. He did not have the conditions of either victim.

A person believed to be a suspect is in custody, according to Madison. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the individual was found to have a weapon. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

1:00 pm ET –

