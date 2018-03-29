CNN’s Rye Goes Berserk on GOP Guest: ‘You Are Out Your Damn Mind’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday’s CNN Tonight, during a segment on the decision not to charge two Baton Rouge police officers who shot and killed Alton Sterling in 2016, liberal CNN commentator Angela Rye blew up and and got into a heated debate with conservative commentator Ben Ferguson. At one point, she accused him of being “out your damn mind,” and eventually repeatedly told him, “You’re sick,” because he defended the officers.

As Ferguson made the argument that the officers who were trying to arrest him had acted lawfully in shooting him because he was resisting arrest while reaching for a gun that was in his pocket, also noting that he had illegal drugs in his body, Rye responded: “You are out your damn mind.”

The two then went back and forth a bit before she added: “You’re out of your mind because let me tell you why. This is the only country — this is the only place in the world where someone will get killed, and we talk about what’s in their system.” – READ MORE

