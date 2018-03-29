Largest Christian university opens ‘sophisticated’ gun range for students

As schools nationwide debate on how to keep firearms away from campus, Liberty University opened a multimillion-dollar gun range Monday for student activities and hosting competitions.

The largest Christian university, located in Lynchburg, Va., already allows students to have guns in their dorms and more than 3,000 students have completed free firearm safety courses offered through LUPD, a prerequisite to use the new range.

Brad Butler, Liberty’s planning coordinator, told Fox News the range, which should be opened to the public later this summer, is modeled after the NRA Whittington Center in New Mexico.

“Our president, Jerry Falwell Jr., and his father, Jerry Falwell, Sr. have a saying that ‘if it’s Christian it should be better’ – so we’re going to make it not only safe and competitive, but beautiful,” Butler said.

The lower part of the 600-acre, state-of-the-art gun range has rifle, pistol, and three-gun ranges in a valley located on the other side of Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, a year-round ski and snowboard slope, and at the top has shotgun venues, which include skeet, trap and sporting clay facilities. – READ MORE

