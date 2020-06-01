CNN’s Lemon: Riots a ‘Mechanism for Restructure in Our Country’ — ‘No Other Alternative but to Exhibit This Behavior’

Saturday on CNN, while showing split-screen coverage of looting in Los Angeles and fires in Washington, D.C. tied to civil unrest underway committed in the name of the George Floyd, anchor Don Lemon editorialized about the scene.

Lemon suggested the events could be a “mechanism” to reorganize the country.

“We don’t know what’s happening in this country right now,” Lemon said. “Perhaps this is some sort of mechanism for a restructure in our country or some sort of change in our country for us to deal with whatever we need to deal with in this country as we look at pictures on the right of burning and pictures on the left of looting.”

He went on to lament the situation but said it could be indicative of those with “no other option” and “nothing left to lose.” – READ MORE

