Biden Staffers Donate Money to Pay Bail of Rioters That Minnesota Officials Claim Are White Supremacists

Staffers on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign are proudly boasting about donations they’ve made to an organization that’s paying the bail fees of protesters arrested for rioting and looting in Minneapolis.

According to Reuters, at least 13 staffers on Biden’s campaign posted about their donations on Twitter to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the concept of cash bail, and uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.

Andrew Bates told Reuters that Joe Biden opposes the institution of cash bail as a “modern-day debtors prison.” But he would not say if the donations were coordinated within the campaign.

These donations come at the same time Minnesota officials are claiming that white supremacists were behind the civil unrest and destruction in Minneapolis.

When asked if he believed out-of-state white supremacists were involved, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, based on “my suspicions and what I’ve seen on this, yes.” – READ MORE

