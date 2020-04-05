WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta gets destroyed after interrupting Dr. Birx to bash President Trump

CNN reporter Jim Acosta triggered severe backlash on Friday after he interrupted White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to bash President Donald Trump.

During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Birx addressed “who knew what when,” an apparent response to media criticism of the Trump administration.

Dr. Deborah Birx says not to play the blame game and politely nukes reporters who are trying to ask “gotcha questions” during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefings. #COVID19 #WhiteHouseBriefing pic.twitter.com/TLR6sMkfHU — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 3, 2020

Birx said: We can talk about why didn’t Italy do something or Spain do something or Germany do something, or we can really say, right now, we all can do something. We can do the social distancing and all of the pieces that we know is starting to work around the globe in country after country. Then when we get through all of this, we can ask the questions about could we have done some piece of this better as a global community.

The doctor then pivoted to the World Health Organization’s failures, and that is when Acosta attempted to score political points. – READ MORE

