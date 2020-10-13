CNN’s Jake Tapper Wrecks Clueless Biden Spokesperson: ‘That’s Not What The Word Constitutional Means’

CNN host Jake Tapper repeatedly backed Biden campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield into a corner on Sunday morning over the Biden campaign’s recent remarks, or lack thereof, on the issue of court-packing.

Tapper played comments from Biden where the Democratic presidential candidate falsely claimed that what the Senate was doing by moving to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was “not constitutional.”

Tapper’s facial expressions are a journey here.

pic.twitter.com/rHUiNX2WKC — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 11, 2020

“How is it not constitutional what they’re doing?” Tapper asked.

“His point is that the people have an opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional process through their vote,” Bedingfield claimed. “And we are now in the midst of the election. Millions of people have already cast their votes. And you see that the vast majority of people say that they want the person who wins the election on November 3 to nominate the justice to take this seat.” – READ MORE

