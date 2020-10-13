Fading Joe Biden’s Very Bad Day Starts with Telling 56% of Americans Not to Vote for Him

Fading Joe Biden had a terrible Monday, a truly terrible day that goes a long way towards explaining why the national media and his campaign are working so hard to keep him hidden.

When Biden was confronted with a poll that said 56 percent of registered voters believe they are better off than they were four years ago (when he was vice president), Biden said they shouldn’t vote for him.

During an interview Monday with Cincinnati’s WKRC Local 12, Kyle Inskeep asked:

I want to talk a little bit about the economy. Gallup reported last week, 56% of Americans said that they were better off today than they were four years ago, would have been under the Obama-Biden administration. So why should people who feel that they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?

Biden’s hilariously grumpy and obtuse response was that 56 percent of voters should not vote for him.

“Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” Slow Joe said.

He added, “Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly. ” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --