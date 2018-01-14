CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta find critics as they assail Trump’s diet, weight and health

Ahead of Donald Trump’s first physical exam as president, CNN’s Jake Tapper and chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta expressed doubt on Friday about Trump’s health — questioning his mental soundness and tagging him “borderline obese.”

“I don’t want to be rude about it, but the president doesn’t look healthy and what we know of his diet and exercise habits, he doesn’t lead a predictably healthy lifestyle,” Tapper said critically in a video, shortly after saying that Trump has an “affinity for McDonald’s cheeseburgers” and a “disdain for exercise.”

Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said that Trump is “borderline obese.” He also called the president’s diet “pretty atrocious,” adding that Trump eats “cheeseburgers, a couple of fish sandwiches, chocolate shakes, steak with ketchup, 12 Diet Cokes a day — it’s extraordinary, really.”

After Trump’s physical on Friday, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president’s physician, said that Trump is “excellent health.” – READ MORE

President Trump slammed CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, calling him a “flunky” following the cable news host’s contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

“Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” (THE HILL)

CNN host Jake Tapper cut off a bizarre and fiery interview Sunday with White House adviser Stephen Miller about President Donald Trump’s mental acuity, CNN’s coverage of the administration and the truthfulness of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book.

It was clear from the outset Miller was there to do battle for the president.

Miller quickly lit into Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House and blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon, saying his critical comments about the administration in Wolff’s book were “grotesque.” (FREE BEACON)