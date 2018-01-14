Entertainment
After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee to Time’s Up initiative
NEW YORK — Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg agreed Saturday to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.
Wahlberg said he’ll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.
“I 100% support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.
The announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film. The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey. USA Today reported Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the 10 days.- READ MORE
Liam Neeson did not mince words.
In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, “The Commuter” star said he felt the gender wage gap was “f—ing disgraceful” but when asked if he would take a pay cut, the actor said “no.”
Neeson said in a video clip of the interview: “There’s a lot of discussion about it and a lot of healthy and necessary discussion about it because the disparity sometimes is f—ing disgraceful.”
“We’re starting and it’s starting with these extraordinary actresses and brave ladies and we as men have got to be part of it. We started it, so we have to be part of the solution,” he continued. – READ MORE
Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was “Hollywood fakery” for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.
McGowan, an actress and activist who has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her, criticized the awards show in an impassioned Twitter exchange with Asia Argento, another alleged Weinstein victim.
And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018
When Argento pointed out that McGowan had spoken out about Weinstein and inspired others to step forward, the former “Charmed” star wrote in reply: “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, @AsiaArgento #RoseArmy.” (HUFFINGTON POST)
