CNN’s Jake Tapper called out after comments ripping U.S. Postal Service for ‘severe incompetence’ surfaces

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a warrior for the merits of mail-in voting, is being called out for an old tweet in which he excoriates the United States Postal Service (USPS) over their “severe incompetence.”

The hypocrisy was pointed out by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) who retweeted Tapper’s frustration with the USPS in 2014 and captioned it simply with a wide-eyed emoji.

“Hey @USPS – who do I talk to there to try to solve a problem caused by your severe incompetence?” the fuming anchor wrote. “Your phones aren’t even set up right.” – READ MORE

