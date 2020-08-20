CNN’s Jake Tapper called out after comments ripping U.S. Postal Service for ‘severe incompetence’ surfaces

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a warrior for the merits of mail-in voting, is being called out for an old tweet in which he excoriates the United States Postal Service (USPS) over their “severe incompetence.”
— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) August 17, 2020
The hypocrisy was pointed out by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) who retweeted Tapper’s frustration with the USPS in 2014 and captioned it simply with a wide-eyed emoji.
“Hey @USPS – who do I talk to there to try to solve a problem caused by your severe incompetence?” the fuming anchor wrote. “Your phones aren’t even set up right.” – READ MORE
