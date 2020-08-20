Blackouts Force Newsom to Admit Green Energy Falls Short

Blackouts in the failing state of Democrat-run California have forced Governor Gavin Newsom to admit green every is falling short.

“Newsom says the transition away from fossil fuels has left California with a gap in the reliability of its energy system. He says the state must examine its reliance on solar power and how that fits into its broader energy portfolio,” reports the San Francisco Chronicle’s Alexei Koseff.

“Today we are anticipating substantially greater need for energy,” Newsom said at a Monday press conference. Per Koseff, he added that this greater need is “about 4,400 megawatts short of what the state needs. That’s a ten times greater shortfall than Saturday. ”

“We failed to predict and plan these shortages and that’s simply unacceptable,” Newsom somehow said without bursting into flames. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --