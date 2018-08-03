CNN’s David Gergen: Blood on Trump’s Hands if There’s Violence Against MSM

Cnn Political Analyst David Gergen Said On Wednesday Evening That Blood Will Be On President Donald Trump’s Hands If There Is Any Violence Committed Against Mainstream Media Reporters.

Speaking to host Anderson Cooper about Trump supporters who heckled and chanted “CNN sucks” at CNN reporter Jim Acosta before Trump’s Tuesday evening rally in Tampa, Florida, Gergen accused Trump of using “Stalinist” language for calling left-wing journalists in the establishment media “enemies of the people.”

“If you put that together, which has a mob quality to it, and the culture of gun violence, that is a very combustible mix,” Gergen said. “What we saw last night and what we saw frequently at Sarah Palin rallies way back when… If there is violence against any reporter that’s tied to this, the blood is going to be on his hands.”

Gergen added that he thinks Trump is “not terribly familiar” with the Constitution except for the Second Amendment and that “it doesn’t take much” for potential violence against journalists. – READ MORE

Cnn Media Reporter Brian Stelter On Wednesday Accused President Donald Trump Of Leading A “hate Movement” Against Establishment Media Reporters.

Discussing the Trump supporters who heckled CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday evening before Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, Stelter told CNNI’s Hala Gorani, “I think what we are increasingly seeing from the president and his aides and his allies is a hate movement against the American press.”

“When you look at the behavior around Jim Acosta and some of the other reporter at these rallies, you really do see a hate movement,” he insisted.

More and more, "hate movement" seems like the proper term. Trump and some of his allies are promoting a "hate movement" against the American press. pic.twitter.com/s5C3eFZgJg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 1, 2018

Stelter said Trump is not just telling his supporters to ignore or not believe the legacy media. Instead, Stelter claimed, Trump’s “really telling people to hate journalists. He’s telling people that journalists are the enemy—literally the enemies of the people.”– READ MORE

