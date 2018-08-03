STUDY: Liberal Universities Show Liberal Bias Even In Tweets

Andrew Selepak, a researcher at the University of Florida, analyzed more than 1,000 tweets sent by the top 25 and bottom 25 universities on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2016 college ranking. He found that more than 80% of the tweets were politically neutral, but tweets that included political statements by the top 25 schools were overwhelmingly liberal, according to Campus Reform’s Toni Airaksinen.

“Among the elite universities, for example, Selepak documented 87 pro-liberal tweets in comparison to 30 pro-conservative tweets, whereas less prestigious colleges sent out more politically balanced tweets: 35 liberal tweets compared to 30 conservative-leaning tweets,” Airaksinen wrote.

Examples of political tweets included messages about speakers coming to campus, events and new research. Selepak told Campus Reform that this might not necessarily be a conscious bias on the part of university marketing teams, but rather reflective of what was actually happening at the typical liberal campuses. He also acknowledged how small his sample size was and suggested larger analysis “might be different.” Still, his initial study may show that universities could be turning conservative and Christians away from them.” – READ MORE

Twitter’s campaign to foster healthier conversations on its platform with the aid of academics is itself facing an allegation of anti-Trump bias.

In a blog post Thursday Twitter announced that it is working with experts to measure “healthy conversation” on the platform. A six-strong-group of academics will analyze “echo chambers” that form around political discussions on Twitter and “incivility and intolerance” on the microblogging site.

“In the context of growing political polarization, the spread of misinformation, and increases in incivility and intolerance, it is clear that if we are going to effectively evaluate and address some of the most difficult challenges arising on social media, academic researchers and tech companies will need to work together much more closely,” said Dr. Rebekah Tromble, assistant professor of political science at Holland’s Leiden University in a statement. “This initiative presents an important and promising opportunity for Twitter and our team of researchers to share expertise and work on solutions together.”

However, a number of the academic’s previous tweets have been highly critical of the Trump administration.

Apparently no amount of boot licking guarantees Trump's loyalty. #ScaramucciOut — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) July 31, 2017

Trump quintupled down on his commitment to white nationalists. They're just about all he's got left. Bannon ain't goin nowhere. https://t.co/qkg7mKx7vw — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2017

Gross negligence by Congressional Republicans. Putting party before country. It's despicable. #resist https://t.co/7jh1pKEmfE — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) February 14, 2017

Trump on protests that killed 0: Crack down! Bring them to their knees! Trump on radical-right slaying of 6 Muslims: <crickets>#resist — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) February 2, 2017

This is the Trump Team. Every last one of them. From top to bottom. https://t.co/TBQyriUNYM — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) July 13, 2017

Dr. Patricia Rossini and Dr. Jennifer Stromer-Galley of Syracuse University are also involved in the project. Both academics have also slammed Trump on Twitter.

01/20/2017 – the day reasonable americans will flea to nearly any country that will take them if trump wins. #RNCinCLE — Patrícia Rossini, PhD (@patyrossini) July 22, 2016

Trump's proposed budget includes cutting Corporation for Public Broadcasting — the best source for news out there. Of course. #smallhands — Jenny Stromer-Galley (@profjsg) March 16, 2017

Trump looks cruelty in the face and demands more of it. Time's cover captures that well. https://t.co/E3VJWudELd. The executive order is not a solution. Constant vigilance is still needed. — Jenny Stromer-Galley (@profjsg) June 21, 2018

Another researcher involved in the project, Dr. Nava Tintarev of Delft University of Technology in Holland, has also attacked Trump on Twitter. – READ MORE

