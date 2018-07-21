CNN’s Camerota to Santorum on Putin: ‘Do you get dizzy living in upside-down world?’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) if he ever gets “dizzy living in upside-down world” on Friday, implicitly criticizing him for defending President Trump.

Things got heated between Camerota and the CNN contributor as they discussed the aftermath of Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussion began with Santorum saying that he felt Trump handled the press conference with Putin “very poorly.” He then said that the Trump administration’s policies have been tougher on Russia than Trump’s own words. – READ MORE

\According to Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 9 to July 15, Fox averaged 1.5 million in total viewers and 300,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Fox also topped the primetime rankings with nearly 2.8 million in total viewers.

CNN performed the worst out of the cable news networks, failing to crack the top five for total day and coming in at number ten for primetime

In primetime, CNN lost to TLC, which hosts shows like “OutDaughtered,” “My 600 Pound Life,” “90 Day Fiance,” and “Dr. Pimple Popper.”

CNN was able to draw just 851,000 viewers for primetime anchors Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Anderson Cooper. TLC’s lifestyle and reality shows raked in 921,000 viewers during primetime. – READ MORE

